Oscars: Order of Awards Being Presented (Maybe), Plus Josh Groban NOT Doing In Memoriam

Some notes about tonight’s Oscars:

Josh Groban says he’s NOT doing the In Memoriam. Instead the golden throated vocalist will be involved in “something fun.”

So will Barbra Streisand come through and sing a few bars of “The Way We Were”? May be.

Here’s the official order of presentation. This is printed in the Oscar book, but often changes at the last minute. But this is a basic idea of what will happen tonight.

Reminder: The Oscars begin at 7pm tonight, not 8pm. That means they’re over by 8pm Pacific at the latest. As Nicole Kidman said to an interviewer yesterday, “Then what are we supposed to do? The night is just starting!”

• Supporting Actress

• Animated Feature

• Animated Short

• Costume Design

• Makeup and Hairstyling

• Casting

• Live Action Short

• Supporting Actor

• Adapted Screenplay

• Original Screenplay

• Production Design

• Visual Effects

• Documentary Short

• Documentary Feature

• Original Score

• Sound

• Film Editing

• Cinematography

• International Feature

• Original Song

• Actor

• Actress

• Director

• Best Picture