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Oscars: Order of Awards Being Presented (Maybe), Plus Josh Groban NOT Doing In Memoriam

By Roger Friedman

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Some notes about tonight’s Oscars:

Josh Groban says he’s NOT doing the In Memoriam. Instead the golden throated vocalist will be involved in “something fun.”

So will Barbra Streisand come through and sing a few bars of “The Way We Were”? May be.

Here’s the official order of presentation. This is printed in the Oscar book, but often changes at the last minute. But this is a basic idea of what will happen tonight.

Reminder: The Oscars begin at 7pm tonight, not 8pm. That means they’re over by 8pm Pacific at the latest. As Nicole Kidman said to an interviewer yesterday, “Then what are we supposed to do? The night is just starting!”

• Supporting Actress
• Animated Feature
• Animated Short
• Costume Design
• Makeup and Hairstyling
• Casting
• Live Action Short
• Supporting Actor
• Adapted Screenplay
• Original Screenplay
• Production Design
• Visual Effects
• Documentary Short
• Documentary Feature
• Original Score
• Sound
• Film Editing
• Cinematography
• International Feature
• Original Song
• Actor
• Actress
• Director
• Best Picture

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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