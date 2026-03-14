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Michael Jackson Movie Companion Album Gives Clues to Film’s Content: No Songs Past the “Bad” Era

By Roger Friedman

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Michael Jackson fans are wondering exactly the upcoming “Michael” movie will entail.

“Michael” is being released April 24th, and stars the singer’s nephew, Jaafar, as well as Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, Nia Peeples. It’s directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The companion soundtrack album to the Michael Jackson movie gives away some big clues.

The tracklist only covers a smattering of Michael’s career from the Jackson 5 through the “Bad” album. In other words, the movie stops around 1990, before Michael’s life became a long legal wrangle. There’s nothing from “Dangerous” or “HIStory” or “Invincible.”

It’s smart for the filmmakers to stop there, just as the producers of the Jackson musical, “MJ,” did. The movie will be about the good times and the music, and end on a high note.

So far only a companion album of original recordings has been mentioned. There’s no soundtrack album with Jaafar Jackson singing. The Jackson Estate probably doesn’t want to confuse listeners.

Tracklist:
1. I’ll Be There – The Jackson 5 (3:58)
2. Never Can Say Goodbye (Single Version) – The Jackson 5 (3:01)
3. Who’s Lovin’ You – The Jackson 5 (4:02)
4. Medley: I Want You Back / ABC / The Love You Save (Live from the 1981 U.S. Tour) – The Jacksons (3:00)
5. Ben (Live from the 1981 U.S. Tour) – The Jacksons (3:06)
6. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough (6:06)
7. Beat It (4:19)
8. Thriller (5:58)
9. Billie Jean (4:54)
10. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ (6:03)
11. Human Nature (4:07)
12. Workin’ Day and Night (5:13)
13. Bad (2012 Remaster) (4:08)

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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