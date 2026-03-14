Box Office: “Reminders of Him” Looks at $19 Mil Weekend, Panned Junk Food Popular Exactly Where You’d Expect — the South

“Reminders of Him” sounds like junk food.

At 57% on Rotten Tomatoes the latest adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel has no nutritional value.

So where is it playing well? You guessed it: the South.

The top grossing theater for “Reminders” is in Arizona.

So far, “Reminders” has grossed $8 million from Thursday-Friday shows. The audience is women who want to see the characters from the book come alive. God bless them.

The “Him” who I guess we’re reminded of is played by Rudy Pankow, who comes from the Netflix TV series, “Outer Banks.” This film, “Reminders,” is the highest rated one he’s appeared in so far. From his photo, he does not seem to related to one of my favorite theater, TV, and movie actors, John Pankow.

I give credit to Colleen Hoover, author also of “It Ends with Us,” the movie still in post-release legal chaos in the lawsuits between star Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni. She’s hit the goldmine of airport reading. The money is pouring in. Ka ching!