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Box Office: “Reminders of Him” Looks at $19 Mil Weekend, Panned Junk Food Popular Exactly Where You’d Expect — the South

By Roger Friedman

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“Reminders of Him” sounds like junk food.

At 57% on Rotten Tomatoes the latest adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel has no nutritional value.

So where is it playing well? You guessed it: the South.

The top grossing theater for “Reminders” is in Arizona.

So far, “Reminders” has grossed $8 million from Thursday-Friday shows. The audience is women who want to see the characters from the book come alive. God bless them.

The “Him” who I guess we’re reminded of is played by Rudy Pankow, who comes from the Netflix TV series, “Outer Banks.” This film, “Reminders,” is the highest rated one he’s appeared in so far. From his photo, he does not seem to related to one of my favorite theater, TV, and movie actors, John Pankow.

I give credit to Colleen Hoover, author also of “It Ends with Us,” the movie still in post-release legal chaos in the lawsuits between star Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni. She’s hit the goldmine of airport reading. The money is pouring in. Ka ching!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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