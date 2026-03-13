Kennedy Center Dumps Richard Grenell as Chief After He Destroys the Place, Trump Installs New Staff

“Tricky Dick” Richard Grenell is OUT at the Kennedy Center.

After just about burning the place to the ground, Grenell has essentially been fired as head of the facility by Donald Trump.

Thanks to Grenell, ticket sales plummeted, performers and artists boycotted and cancelled shows, and soon the Kennedy Center will shut down for two years.

Grenell’s run is a total failure.

In his place comes one Matt Floca, previously director of facilities. Floca is not artistic director, because the renamed UGH Trump Kennedy Center won’t have shows for two years. Floca is in charge of finding slabs of marble and the right fake gold baubles that please Trump.

The news breaks as the Washington Opera Company has exited the Kennedy Center and started performances nearby. The National Symphony Orchestra is going to do the same.

Trump should put Grenell in charge of MAGA now. That’s one way to kill off this heinous group off quickly. Rarely has a presidential appointee been so clueless and tone deaf about his job.

Next up: the courts will have to rule against the planned demolition of the Kennedy Center before it becomes a debacle similar to the White House.