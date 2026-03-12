Vanity Fair Cuts Oscars “Losers” from Newly Downsized Party, Puts Formerly Ignored Kylie Jenner on Cover in Hail Mary Move

Kylie Jenner — reviled in serious circles and possibly the reason Timmy Chalamet will lose the Oscar — is on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Kylie is the first Kardashian to get a cover, as previous editors like Graydon Carter thought she was trash.

But the new Vanity Fair, edited by Mark Guiducci, is desperate for readers. This is their Hail Mary pass to pick up some steam. I guess they also hope that Kylie will come to their Oscar party with Timmy. The dimwit is lighting up a cigarette on the cover.

However, if Chalamet loses, that may be a problem. Guiducci tells Matt Belloni on The Town podcast that the severely cut guest list eliminates Oscar nominees who don’t win and “Second tier” actors, agents, etc.

So if you don’t take your category Sunday night, forget trying to get into the LACMA Geffen Gallery. You simply weren’t good enough. Kylie might have to leave Timmy in the limo.

Vanity Fair has really become a rolling disaster. They hustled out the Jenner issue so that their previous cover, featuring Margaret Qualley, was gone. The Qualley cover was simply the ugliest thing I’ve seen in a long time, a new low for VF. In every photo they ironed out Qualley’s trademark cheekbones. The cover picture looks out of focus.

She should sue them, frankly.

As for Kylie Jenner, there are not many new epiphanies in Vanity Fair. The inside photos are of her semi-naked, exactly the kind of stuff that hurt Timmy’s Oscar campaign. The biggest revelation is that Kylie is NOT actually a billionaire, after all. I’m sure she’s thrilled the magazine has clarified that point.

So we look forward to Sunday night and stories of formerly invited guests unable to get into the LACMA space ship. (I see in the new issue VF has traded advertorial for LACMA in a puff piece.)

Do listen to Matt Belloni’s podcast on Spotify. It’s short, heavily edited, and Guiducci does not come off well.