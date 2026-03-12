Thursday, March 12, 2026
Donate
MediaMovies

Vanity Fair Cuts Oscars “Losers” from Newly Downsized Party, Puts Formerly Ignored Kylie Jenner on Cover in Hail Mary Move

By Roger Friedman

Share

Kylie Jenner — reviled in serious circles and possibly the reason Timmy Chalamet will lose the Oscar — is on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Kylie is the first Kardashian to get a cover, as previous editors like Graydon Carter thought she was trash.

But the new Vanity Fair, edited by Mark Guiducci, is desperate for readers. This is their Hail Mary pass to pick up some steam. I guess they also hope that Kylie will come to their Oscar party with Timmy. The dimwit is lighting up a cigarette on the cover.

However, if Chalamet loses, that may be a problem. Guiducci tells Matt Belloni on The Town podcast that the severely cut guest list eliminates Oscar nominees who don’t win and “Second tier” actors, agents, etc.

So if you don’t take your category Sunday night, forget trying to get into the LACMA Geffen Gallery. You simply weren’t good enough. Kylie might have to leave Timmy in the limo.

Vanity Fair has really become a rolling disaster. They hustled out the Jenner issue so that their previous cover, featuring Margaret Qualley, was gone. The Qualley cover was simply the ugliest thing I’ve seen in a long time, a new low for VF. In every photo they ironed out Qualley’s trademark cheekbones. The cover picture looks out of focus.

She should sue them, frankly.

As for Kylie Jenner, there are not many new epiphanies in Vanity Fair. The inside photos are of her semi-naked, exactly the kind of stuff that hurt Timmy’s Oscar campaign. The biggest revelation is that Kylie is NOT actually a billionaire, after all. I’m sure she’s thrilled the magazine has clarified that point.

So we look forward to Sunday night and stories of formerly invited guests unable to get into the LACMA space ship. (I see in the new issue VF has traded advertorial for LACMA in a puff piece.)

Do listen to Matt Belloni’s podcast on Spotify. It’s short, heavily edited, and Guiducci does not come off well.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com