Thursday, March 12, 2026
Former “Grey’s Anatomy” Star Katherine Heigl Gambles No Career vs Joining Other MAGA Has Beens And Taking Her Chances

By Roger Friedman

Katherine Heigl had a career 20 years ago, and she blew it.

Heigl starred on TV’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and in a couple of fun movies like “Knocked Up” and “The Ugly Truth.”

But the “Grey’s” end was a debacle, and at one point Heigl was doing cat food commercials.

Years later, she has no career. So what to do? Apparently, like some stars with cold careers, Heigl has chosen MAGA and Donald Trump. She’s now taking heat for turning up at Mar-a-Lago for the annual Wine, Women & Shoes annual fundraiser.

Heigl came with her mother, and a nicely revived face. Responding to criticism she wrote in a statement: “Animals don’t vote.”

She’s wrong, of course. During his 2024 campaign Trump lied that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were eating dogs. He invented the whole thing, scared voters, and dropped it after the election was over.

“Animal activist” Heigl had nothing to say then, but when invited to Trump’s headquarters she managed to get herself and her mom on a plane to Palm Beach — no doubt underwritten.

Heigl posed for pictures with shameful Trump lackeys Lara Trump — the “singer — and Jeannine Pirro aka “Miss Box Wine.”

The event raised $5.5 million for Big Dog Ranch, the largest no-kill dog rescue in the United States. But if Heigl — who has her own animal rescue charity — didn’t want to also endorse Trump World, she could have chosen many other events and organizations.

Now Heigl jumps in with all the other Trumpist losers like Dennis Quaid and Nicki Minaj, as well as Scott Baio, Dean Cain, and many others who have no impact on the culture.

PS Not happy to see men’s fashion line Robert Graham as a step and repeat sponsor. Really, guys? I’ll be clipping out that tag from my shirts. 

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

