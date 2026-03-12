Thursday, March 12, 2026
Donate
MusicTelevision

“Saturday Night Live” Hopes for Ratings Boost with Harry Styles After Ryan Gosling-Gorillaz Outing Drops 200K from Previous Week

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s all Harry Styles this weekend on “SNL.”

The one time member of One Direction is the host and musical guest.

Styles has the number 1 album in the country right now — “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” Hitsdailydouble.com predicts a whopping 445,000 first week sales.

“SNL” is counting on Harry’s fans to tune in and bring friends. This last Saturday’s show with Ryan Gosling and avant garde group Gorillaz fell by 200,000 from the week before with Connor Storrie and Mumford and Sons. Total was around 4.4 million.

Gosling was nevertheless very funny going off book a lot. He always looks like he’s having a ball. I can’t believe how Ashley Padilla has taken over the show, by the way. Her star has rocketed to the top. The cast is very good right now, and Ben Marshall is also on his way up.

Meantime, Gorillaz. A lot of old fans gasped when they performed “Clint Eastwood,” an actual work of genius. The performance was so sublime that it pushed the 25 year old single into the iTunes top 50. Sensational. The YouTube clip has had 2.5 million views!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com