“Saturday Night Live” Hopes for Ratings Boost with Harry Styles After Ryan Gosling-Gorillaz Outing Drops 200K from Previous Week

It’s all Harry Styles this weekend on “SNL.”

The one time member of One Direction is the host and musical guest.

Styles has the number 1 album in the country right now — “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” Hitsdailydouble.com predicts a whopping 445,000 first week sales.

“SNL” is counting on Harry’s fans to tune in and bring friends. This last Saturday’s show with Ryan Gosling and avant garde group Gorillaz fell by 200,000 from the week before with Connor Storrie and Mumford and Sons. Total was around 4.4 million.

Gosling was nevertheless very funny going off book a lot. He always looks like he’s having a ball. I can’t believe how Ashley Padilla has taken over the show, by the way. Her star has rocketed to the top. The cast is very good right now, and Ben Marshall is also on his way up.

Meantime, Gorillaz. A lot of old fans gasped when they performed “Clint Eastwood,” an actual work of genius. The performance was so sublime that it pushed the 25 year old single into the iTunes top 50. Sensational. The YouTube clip has had 2.5 million views!