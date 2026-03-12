“Baby Reindeer” Creator Richard Gadd is Back with a New Limited Provocative HBO Series Called “Half Man” with Jamie Bell

I wasn’t sure what Richard Gadd would do after the enormous success of “Baby Reindeer.”

Now we know.

Next month comes “Half Man,” Gadd’s limited series co-starring Jamie Bell.

What’s it about? Two men closer than “brothers,” whose history is informing their present. When the two meet up at a wedding three decades after their initial friendship, there’s an “an explosion of violence takes place which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day.”

No trailer yet, but this has the feel of an HBO Emmy worthy show. Of course.