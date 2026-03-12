Thursday, March 12, 2026
“Baby Reindeer” Creator Richard Gadd is Back with a New Limited Provocative HBO Series Called “Half Man” with Jamie Bell

By Roger Friedman

I wasn’t sure what Richard Gadd would do after the enormous success of “Baby Reindeer.”

Now we know.

Next month comes “Half Man,” Gadd’s limited series co-starring Jamie Bell.

What’s it about? Two men closer than “brothers,” whose history is informing their present. When the two meet up at a wedding three decades after their initial friendship, there’s an “an explosion of violence takes place which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day.”

No trailer yet, but this has the feel of an HBO Emmy worthy show. Of course.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

