Blockbuster Alert: Watch the Trailer for Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day,” Starring Colin Firth, Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor

This is a blockbuster warning.

The trailer for Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” is here, and it looks great.

Colin First, Emily Blunt, and Josh O’Connor star in what looks like the capper to “ET,” “Close Encounters,” and “AI.”

You can’t beat a trailer that ends with the almost-reveal of a space ship

Will “Disclosure Day” explain everything about UFOs and aliens? I actually thought David Lynch’s Season 3, episode of “Twin Peaks” might have done that. But Spielberg is a genius, and this may be his pièce de résistance.

This makes me think next year’s Oscars will really be worth it!