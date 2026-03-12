“Melania” Movie is the 7th Most Watched Show on Amazon Prime — and Dropping Fast Even Though It’s Free

“Melania,” the movie, is free to watch on Amazon Prime.

You’d think it would be number 1 on the platform.

But it’s not. It’s number 7, and dropping quickly.

On the Amazon Prime movie chart, “Melania” lags well behind “The Fall Guy” movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The latter film costs $3.99 to rent.

Why is “Melania” free? Because Fox/Rupert Murdoch has underwritten the streaming. And that’s why Murdoch’s NY Post is erroneously reporting that the movie is number 1 on amazon. LOL. You can’t make it up. (They do.)

As anyone who checks it out even briefly knows, “Melania” is an infomercial. It has zero nutritional value as a movie. Could it be worse? No.

Stay tuned. The “Melania” chart position will get worse.