“Melania” Movie is the 7th Most Watched Show on Amazon Prime — and Dropping Fast Even Though It’s Free

By Roger Friedman
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

“Melania,” the movie, is free to watch on Amazon Prime.

You’d think it would be number 1 on the platform.

But it’s not. It’s number 7, and dropping quickly.

On the Amazon Prime movie chart, “Melania” lags well behind “The Fall Guy” movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The latter film costs $3.99 to rent.

Why is “Melania” free? Because Fox/Rupert Murdoch has underwritten the streaming. And that’s why Murdoch’s NY Post is erroneously reporting that the movie is number 1 on amazon. LOL. You can’t make it up. (They do.)

As anyone who checks it out even briefly knows, “Melania” is an infomercial. It has zero nutritional value as a movie. Could it be worse? No.

Stay tuned. The “Melania” chart position will get worse.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

