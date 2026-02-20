Friday, February 20, 2026
Mel Gibson Consulting with Antisemitic Pope Denier for his “Passion of the Christ” Sequel — Excommunicated Just Last Year

By Roger Friedman

For decades I’ve written about Mel Gibson’s take on Catholicism.

Both he and his late, crazy father did not — and does not — acknowledge the Pope as the leader of the Catholic church.

They disavow the Second Vatican Council that modernized the Church and removed blame for Jesus’s death on the Jews. The Gibsons are highly antisemitic. Mel created a special church in Agoura Hills, California called Holy Family devoted to these principles. He’s spent about $70 million on it.

So it should come as no surprise that Mel is consulting Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò — who has called the late Pope Francis “a servant of Satan” — for the “The Resurrection of the Christ.”

Variety reports that Vigano was excommunicated by Pope Francis in 2024 for refusing to acknowledge his authority. Vigano is also a Trumper, anti-vaxxer, and notable homophobe.

Ironically, Lionsgate is still listed as distributor of this film. The studio is owned and run by Jewish people who should be smarter about Gibson this time around.

In 2006, Gibson was revealed as an antisemitic when he was arrested for a DUI. He made anti-Jewish comments to the arresting officer that became viral. He told the cop, “The Jews are the cause of all the wars.” An article in the NY Times Magazine by Christopher Noxon prompted me to look into this even more in depth. Gibson’s father, a fervent proponent of the anti Second Vatican Council, wrote for neo Nazi publications.

Vigano posted pictures of himself with Gibson on the “Resurrection” set. So it’s clear what the movie is going to be, and more divisive even than “Passion of the Christ.”

