Monday, February 16, 2026
Consummate Actor and Oscar Winner Robert Duvall Dies at 95, Star of “The Godfather,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Tender Mercies”

By Roger Friedman

There really was no one like Robert Duvall.

He had seven Oscar nominations and one win, for “Tender Mercies,” a brilliant performance.

His hits included the first two “Godfather” movies, “Apocalypse Now,” “The Great Santini,” “MASH” — he was the original Frank Burns, “True Grit,” and dozens of roles in TV’s Golden Age. If you watch MeTV you’ll see him pop up all over the place.

He wrote, directed and starred in “The Apostle,” starred with DIane Ladd — who just passed away recently — in “Rambling Rose,” and co-starred with James Earl Jones in “A Family Thing,” a lost gem.

There was also his starring role on TV in “Lonesome Dove.”

Duvall refused to be paid less than Al Pacino for “The Godfather III” and so did not appear as consigliere Tom Hagen. Ironically, he dodged a disaster.

Five years ago I did a short interview with him after knowing Duvall for many, many years. Like Gene Hackman, Robert Redford, and others of his era, Duvall was a real movie star — one of the last. When you were in his presence, you knew he was a Big Deal. He was a serious person. Robert Duvall will never be forgotten.

Robert Duvall, 90, Has “Apocalypse Now” Reunion with Martin Sheen in “12 Mighty Orphans,” Will Appear in Christian Bale Film

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

