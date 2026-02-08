Matt Damon Was Very Absent from Ben Affleck’s “Good Will Hunting” Dunkin’ Ad Featuring Stars Like Ted Danson, Jason Alexander

Ben Affleck’s new Dunkin’ ad has a lot of stars.

Jason Alexander, Ted Danson, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Alfonso Ribeiro, Jasmine Guy, and Jaleel White are all featured in the send up of “Good Will Hunting.”

But who’s not there? Matt Damon. And it’s pretty glaring.

Damon and Affleck won their Oscar for writing the “Good Will Hunting” screenplay in 1998. The movie is a classic and should not have been diminished in this way. Apparently, Damon agreed.

The whole Dunkin’ thing with Affleck has worn out its welcome. Affleck won a Best Picture Oscar for “Argo.” He’s played Batman, a lot. No matter how much Dunkin’ offers, it’s enough already.

Damon understood that, I think.

