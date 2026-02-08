Sunday, February 8, 2026
Matt Damon Was Very Absent from Ben Affleck’s “Good Will Hunting” Dunkin’ Ad Featuring Stars Like Ted Danson, Jason Alexander

By Roger Friedman

Ben Affleck’s new Dunkin’ ad has a lot of stars.

Jason Alexander, Ted Danson, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Alfonso Ribeiro, Jasmine Guy, and Jaleel White are all featured in the send up of “Good Will Hunting.”

But who’s not there? Matt Damon. And it’s pretty glaring.

Damon and Affleck won their Oscar for writing the “Good Will Hunting” screenplay in 1998. The movie is a classic and should not have been diminished in this way. Apparently, Damon agreed.

The whole Dunkin’ thing with Affleck has worn out its welcome. Affleck won a Best Picture Oscar for “Argo.” He’s played Batman, a lot. No matter how much Dunkin’ offers, it’s enough already.

Damon understood that, I think.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

