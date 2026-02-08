Watch Trailers for Two Hot 2026 Movies: Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” and David Fincher’s “Cliff Booth” Movie

During the Super Bowl tonight we got a look at two hot movies for 2026.

One is Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day,” about aliens really having been here a long time. (I believe they have, and they’re the reason for MAGA.) It’s coming from Universal on June 12th with Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor.

Also David Fincher’s “Cliff Booth” movie about the Brad Pitt character from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” This one is from Netflix, which had better give it a big theatrical release. I’m curious about this film although not sure I understand why they made it.



