URGENT: Savannah Guthrie Family Responds to Kidnappers With Video — Family Will Pay Ransom (Watch)

BREAKING

A tearful and downcast Savannah Guthrie has released a video with her sibling directed at their mother’s kidnappers.

Savannah says they’ve gotten the kidnappers’ message and “will pay.”

The three children of Nancy Guthrie look traumatized. Whatever the message was they received, it looks grim although we can only hope Nancy is alive and well.

What sick, disgusting people would something like this boggles the mind.

When Savannah says the family will “celebrate” when this is over, there’s no sense of happiness or relief.

She says in the video: “We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”