Box Office: “Melania” Movie Adds 225 Theaters Despite Dropping 70% from Last Week — Less Than $900K Friday

Whatever’s going on with the “Melania” movie, it ain’t kosher.

Amazon/MGM added 225 theaters last night, yet the Friday take was 70% down from last Friday.

I’m not a business genius like Jeff Bezos, but does that sound like a good idea?

Meanwhile, just checking theaters Trump bastions like Charlestown, West Virgina and Des Moines, Iowa brings up empty shows after shows.

Something is definitely off.

For what reason would Amazon/MGM would increase the number of theaters with no advance sales? Particularly with terrible weather today — which would discourage trips to movie theaters — and the Super Bowl on Sunday?

This is what’s on today in all those places. Theater after theater is empty.