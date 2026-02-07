Saturday, February 7, 2026
Donate
BusinessMoviesPolitics

Box Office: “Melania” Movie Adds 225 Theaters Despite Dropping 70% from Last Week — Less Than $900K Friday

By Roger Friedman

Share

Whatever’s going on with the “Melania” movie, it ain’t kosher.

Amazon/MGM added 225 theaters last night, yet the Friday take was 70% down from last Friday.

I’m not a business genius like Jeff Bezos, but does that sound like a good idea?

Meanwhile, just checking theaters Trump bastions like Charlestown, West Virgina and Des Moines, Iowa brings up empty shows after shows.

Something is definitely off.

For what reason would Amazon/MGM would increase the number of theaters with no advance sales? Particularly with terrible weather today — which would discourage trips to movie theaters — and the Super Bowl on Sunday?

This is what’s on today in all those places. Theater after theater is empty.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com