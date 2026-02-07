Washington Post Publisher OUT After Firing 300 Reporters, Gutting Paper, and Heading to Super Bowl Festivities

How is it that Jeff Bezos has been allowed to destroy the Washington Post?

Just days ago, Bezos ordered Post publisher Will Lewis to layoff 300 reporters and gut one the country’s great newspapers.

Now Lewis is out as publisher. Did he quit? Media expert Kara Swisher says he was fired. She writes on Threads: “He did not step down — he was fired. I had heard a while ago he was on the outs with @jeffbezos and it was a matter of time given the tension. I was told he had hardly any involvement with the layoffs, which were done by Bezos and editor Matt Murray, as well I assume, the new interim CEO.”

Lewis wasn’t on hand for the firings and neither was Bezos. Lewis then headed off to the Super Bowl in San Francisco after shuttering the Post sports section.

Lewis has issued a statement, so has Bezos, and new editor in chief. What a nightmare full of cowards. Bezos bought the Post to save it. He has enough money to run it forever, unchanged. This is a wholesale murder of a journalistic institution. Given that Bezos has paid Donald Trump off with a $75 million about his vapid wife you must wonder if the Amazon/Post owner is doing this on purpose.