Michael Jackson Movie Trailer Already Gains 3 Million Views on YouTube, Story May Include Michael’s Legal Problems

Three million people have already viewed the trailer for the Michael Jackson movie.

Antoine Fuqua’s “Michael” is coming April 24th, with Jafaar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, playing the King of Pop.

Colman Domingo and Nia Peeples play Joseph and Katherine Jackson, and they seem perfectly cast. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Oscar nominations. I knew Joe Jackson pretty well, and Domingo actually scared me.

Shown in the trailer are Michael’s various foundational players like John Branca (Miles Teller), and Frank DiLeo and Bill Bray (KeiLyn Durrel Jones). The whole cast hasn’t been given yet. I do see that Derek Luke, my old pal, is playing Johnnie Cochran, so the movie definitely includes something about Michael’s 2005 trial.

Star singer-writer Siedah Garrett, so important to Michael’s career, plays a character in the film. Siedah made “Bad” a hit album singing on “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” and writing “Man in the Mirror.” Glad she’s getting recognition.

(I hope that is Frank DiLeo chomping on that cigar because originally he wasn’t going to be portrayed in the movie. I’ll tell you the real story of Bill Bray when the movie is released.)

Oscar winner John Logan wrote the screenplay.

