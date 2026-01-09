Friday, January 9, 2026
UPDATE: Renee Good Go Fund Me Rises to $1.5 Million Topped by an Anonymous $50,000 Donation as More Videos Show Murder by ICE Officer

By Roger Friedman

The Go Fund Me page for Renee Good is zooming.

So far, Good’s friend, Mattie Weiss, has raised $1.5 million for the family of Good including her wife and three children. Originally Weiss hoped to raise $50,000.

Ironically, the top donation now is $50,000 from an anonymous donor.

Since the shooting of Good three days ago, more and more videos indicate the 37 year old mother, who described herself as a poet, was murdered by ICE agent Jonathan Ross outright. Ross appears to have violated the basic manual of ICE, not to block oncoming vehicles.

Now audio has been released that show Ross shooting Good without a threat from her or her partner.

