CBS Evening News Sends Tony Dokoupil to ‘Frisco, Interviews Mayor With Group of White People, Barely Reports ICE Murder

By Roger Friedman

It’s another happy day at the third ranked CBS Evening News.

New CBS News chief Bari Weiss, carrying water for the Trump administration at the behest of her bosses, sent new anchor Tony Dokoupil to San Francisco to meet the mayor and the people.

Tony interviewed Mayor Daniel Lurie, a billionaire with no previous political history. They used the Golden Gate Bridge as a backdrop.

In a city full of Asians and presumably Black people, CBS couldn’t find any to include in a group of onlookers. The gang, as pictured, included no representative members either racial background. There’s one woman who might be Filipino and another non-Caucasian woman.

Otherwise, the main focus was on the white people standing behind them. Despite Dokoupil promising no more elites or authorities, he didn’t speak to the people at all.

In the opening segment, Dokoupil glossed quickly over the main story in the country, the murder in Minneapolis of 37 year old mother Renee Good by an ICE officer. DInstead, Senior correspondent Matt Guttman, who has lovely highlights in his coiffure, reported on another pair of shootings in Portland, Oregon, suggesting the victims were part of a Venezuelan gang.

The scant coverage about Good in Minneapolis seemed intentional. CBS showed the new footage of the shooting — which is literally everywhere — and then quoted JD Vance, who blamed the victim. Donald Trump also blamed Good. Since no one has anything good to say about ICE’s participation in Good’s death, Weiss obviously didn’t want to look critical of Trump et al. The best thing to do was move on quickly.

Over at the number 1 World News Tonight on ABC, Whit Johnson filed a complete report about Good’s death and its consequences. See below.

CBS Grade for the week: D

Here’s how ABC News handled today’s headlines:

