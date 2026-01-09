“Lord of the Rings” Lives On as Four Hobbits Stage Dinner Reunion at Famed New Orleans Restaurant, No Sign of Gandalf

Even hobbits like gumbo!

Tonight even as we speak, four of the stars of “Lord of the Rings” got together for a dinner reunion.

What brought them together? Are they looking for the Ring down South?

Spotted at the famed Commander’s Palace restaurant — where dinner costs $100 a head easily — were Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd.

In the trilogy they played Samweis, Frodo, Merry Brandybuck, and Pippin Took.

There was no sign of Gandalf, aka Ian McKellen.

When we last saw them they were living their lives in Middle Earth after having Oscar winning adventures.

But tomorrow night the foursome is appearing at a Lord of the Rings 25th anniversary convention in NOLA where tickets range from 20 bucks for general admission up to $799 for premier packages including professional photographs with the guys and a panel discussion. There are many configurations, and merchandise to be purchased.

Listen, it was one thing to get the fabled ring, made of gold. But hobbits are like us — they need cash, too!

In the movie, Frodo exclaims — “I know what I must do. It’s just… I’m afraid to do it!”

Apparently he does.

PS Astin, a great guy, is the current president of SAG-AFTRA, following mom Patty Duke’s footsteps. Maybe they were discussing the SAG Actor Awards nominations that were announced yesterday.

photo c2026 Showbiz411