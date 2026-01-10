Law: Elliot from “thirtysomething” Wanted by Police for Child Molestation, “Wonder Years” Narrator Arrested for Solicitation

What the hell is going in Hollywood?

It’s a horror movie.

While I was watching an actual horror movie, “Weapons,” which was so good, two well known actors ran into trouble with the law.

According to TMZ, Timothy Busfield, 68, who played bad husband Elliot Weston on “thirtysomething,” has an arrest warrant out for child molestation!

Busfield — who starred in “The West Wing” and many other series — is married to “Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert. He has three adult children. His son is a successful photographer.

At the same time, TMZ broke the news that back in December, Daniel Stern — from “Home Alone,” “Diner,” the narrator of The Wonder Years — was busted for soliciting a prostitute near that really great outlet mall in Camarillo, California.

Stern, also 68, is married, has adult kids including a son who’s a California State Senator.

Stern told the New York Times a year ago that he’d become a fruit grower in California, and a sculptor.

I am not kidding.

What the actual f*ck?

This is on top of all the Trump stuff, and Minneapolis, and the complete destruction of society.

My only theory is that aliens landed a long time ago and have eaten into enough brains to cause this chaos. Stephen Miller was their first victim, and he’s spread the disease.

What else could it be?

Busfield’s story is the worst. You think it’s gotta be a set up. But he has prior complaints of touching little boys on sets. WTF?

And Stern? A total embarrassment for his family. But honestly, in recent pictures it looked like he’d blown a gasket. (Remember when he dressed down Ellen Barkin for moving his LPs around in “Diner”?)

And let’s not forget that another “Diner” star, Mickey Rourke, has lost his crappy little rental house with arrears of $60,000 and is in real peril.

Something has really gone haywire in the system. Miller has to be at the root of it.

“Weapons,” by the way, is the best horror film ever. Great cast — Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, and a hilarious performance from Austin Abrams. Also, four star soundtrack that features legendary cult soul singer James Carr on “At the Dark End of the Street.”

Amy Madigan at 75 has become a cult star as Aunt Gladys. She’s amazing, and so is the makeup department.

