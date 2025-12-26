Trump Voices Panic About Discovery of 1 Million More Files in Epstein Case While Everyone Else Spends Time with Family, Watches Sports

What is Donald Trump doing over Christmas and Boxing Day?

He’s not watching sports or spending time with his family. He can’t summon the presence of his 19 year old son, Barron. His wife wants nothing to do with him.

From his Truth Social, he panics about the NY Attorney General, who he tried to sue — and lost — after she got him convicted on 34 counts of fraud — has found 1 million more Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump writes tonight:

“Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax. When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc. The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country! The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein – Just another Witch Hunt!!!”

Where and Tiffany and the new baby? Where are the Jewish grandchildren? Where’s the fake golf playing one? Can’t anyone spend time with him before he goes to jail?

And this was just last night: