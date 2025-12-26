Saturday, December 27, 2025
Donate
Politics

Trump Voices Panic About Discovery of 1 Million More Files in Epstein Case While Everyone Else Spends Time with Family, Watches Sports

By Roger Friedman

Share

What is Donald Trump doing over Christmas and Boxing Day?

He’s not watching sports or spending time with his family. He can’t summon the presence of his 19 year old son, Barron. His wife wants nothing to do with him.

From his Truth Social, he panics about the NY Attorney General, who he tried to sue — and lost — after she got him convicted on 34 counts of fraud — has found 1 million more Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump writes tonight:

“Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax. When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc. The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country! The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein – Just another Witch Hunt!!!”

Where and Tiffany and the new baby? Where are the Jewish grandchildren? Where’s the fake golf playing one? Can’t anyone spend time with him before he goes to jail?

And this was just last night:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com