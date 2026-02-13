Super Bowl Bounce: Bad Bunny is the Winner, Sells Close to Half a Million Albums While Kid Rock Doesn’t Dent the Charts

The winner of the Super Bowl?

You’d say the Seattle Seahawks. I’d say, Bad Bunny.

The star of the halftime show sold 460,000 albums in physical and streaming.

Not only that, his songs take up more than a third of the Spotify streaming chart. That includes the top 5.

Idiotic Republicans like Randy Fine are hilariously calling for “Congressional inquiries” and stewing in their filthy gases complaining that since they don’t understand Spanish, Bad Bunny’s act must have included giving away state secrets.

Read the room, Randy. Bad Bunny sold 28 times more albums than Kid Rock, who performed on the Turning Point USA-Charlie Kirk alternative right wing show.

Kid Rock sold only 16,700 albums as a result of the Super Bowl. That’s more than he’s sold in years, of course, but a tiny fraction of the main act. He should be deeply embarrassed.

Also, Bad Bunny performed live. Kid Rock pre-taped his show with the intent of releasing a single when the Super Bowl was over. He also lip synched. It’s pathetic. So he got a hit out of one song, but we’ll see how long it lasts. None of his albums sold one copy.

How it drives the right wing crazy that their open racism toward Bad Bunny, Puerto Rico, and brown people has been unmasked in one event. They’ve been defeated, and it hurts so good.