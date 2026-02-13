Box Office: “Wuthering Heights” Starts Strong with $3 Mil in Previews, “Crime 101,” “GOAT,” Lag Behind at $1 Mil Apiece

Thursday previews were very strong for “Wuthering Heights.”

Emerald Fennell’s retelling of the Emily Bronte classic clicked, probably with females who need some entertainment.

“WI” took in $3 million last night also thanks to stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie. While reviews are mixed, never doubt the Warner Bros marketing team.

Two other films opened in previews last night. Both “Crime 101” and “GOAT” started with $1 million each. Not so hot, but word of mouth and good weather this weekend should bolster them.