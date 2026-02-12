Thursday, February 12, 2026
Celebrity

Vanity Fair Gets Its Worst Cover Interview Ever With Margaret Qualley Not Talking About Anything, But We Learn the Writer is a Yoga Teacher

By Roger Friedman

Vanity Fair’s cover stories, at least some of them, used to have a little punch.

Not the new one, a “profile” of Margaret Qualley, in which she says nothing. I mean, nothing.

The good news is we learn that the writer of the piece, Marissa Meltzer, is a yoga instructor.

Otherwise, Qualley — a real up and comer — refuses to discuss her famous mother, Andie MacDowell, doesn’t say much about her husband, the famous record producer Jack Antonoff, or anything about bringing together the music and movie worlds.

There is absolutely no discussion of Taylor Swift or Lana del Rey, Antonoff’s key recording artists. (Lana even sang at he weeding to Antonoff. Was that cool? We don’t know.) Qualley is not asked about her movies like her directors or co-stars. She made two movies with Ethan Coen. What was that like? Crickets. Can she talk about Brad Pitt or Quentin Tarantino or “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”? Apparently not.

Ethan Hawke is interviewed, but not his actress daughter Maya Hawke, who was actually in “Once Upon a Time” with Qualley. Or Lena Dunham or anyone who was in the Spahn Ranch scenes with Qualley. Meltzer has never seen “Novitiate,” a gem of a film that Qualley lit up. I’d have some questions about that.

No, the new Vanity Fair just needs the cover photo, which they got. And, hopefully, Qualley at the Oscar party, for the photo op. By the way, there’s a backlink in the VF story to an older one about Qualley and Antonoff, which itself has a link to Elle UK. They should have used a couple of the quotes from that story. It would have been a lot more interesting.

PS We never find out if Meltzer gave her subject a yoga lesson in Qualley’s home studio, something which is suggested in the piece. Look downward, dog.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

