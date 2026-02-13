Friday, February 13, 2026
“See BS” Continues Sell Out, Schedules JD Vance with Tony Dokoupil For One Hour Town Hall Special Next Month

By Roger Friedman

How low can CBS News go?

How low can Tony “The Weasel” Dokoupil go?

They just announced a Town Hall for Saturday March 14th with chief Trump ass kisser J.D. Vance.

Why? “to talk about the economy, foreign policy, the state of the Republican Party, and the 2028 race for the White House in a March edition of CBS NEWS THINGS THAT MATTER: A TOWN HALL WITH VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE.”

CBS– or as we all call it, “See-BS”– used the capital lettering.

This just as 20 CBS Evening News producers have taken a buyout and quit the show. One producer left a stinging message about the network being taken over by right wing ideology.

Last week’s ratings for Dokoupil were abysmal, again. They were flat at 4.5 million, down at least 25% from last year and from Norah O’Donnell’s run.

CBS News chief Bari Weiss is understood to be shilling for Trump, who’s given orders to Paramount Skydance owner David Ellison, whose father now owns TikTok thanks to Trump and is in business with him anyway.

What a disaster.

But is this the plan? To destroy CBS’s legacy? Yes it is. Good night and good luck.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

