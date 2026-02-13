“See BS” Continues Sell Out, Schedules JD Vance with Tony Dokoupil For One Hour Town Hall Special Next Month

How low can CBS News go?

How low can Tony “The Weasel” Dokoupil go?

They just announced a Town Hall for Saturday March 14th with chief Trump ass kisser J.D. Vance.

Why? “to talk about the economy, foreign policy, the state of the Republican Party, and the 2028 race for the White House in a March edition of CBS NEWS THINGS THAT MATTER: A TOWN HALL WITH VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE.”

CBS– or as we all call it, “See-BS”– used the capital lettering.

This just as 20 CBS Evening News producers have taken a buyout and quit the show. One producer left a stinging message about the network being taken over by right wing ideology.

Last week’s ratings for Dokoupil were abysmal, again. They were flat at 4.5 million, down at least 25% from last year and from Norah O’Donnell’s run.

CBS News chief Bari Weiss is understood to be shilling for Trump, who’s given orders to Paramount Skydance owner David Ellison, whose father now owns TikTok thanks to Trump and is in business with him anyway.

What a disaster.

But is this the plan? To destroy CBS’s legacy? Yes it is. Good night and good luck.