Sources Claim: Michele Reiner Was Still Alive When Daughter, Romy, Found Her, ID’d Her Attacker as Son, Nick (Exclusive)

By Roger Friedman

The Reiner case is terrible, and tragic, and unimaginable.

But little by little some pieces of the story are coming to light.

A source close to the family tells Showbiz411 that when Rob and Michele’s daughter, Romy, found her parents, her mother was still alive.

Rob, they say, was dead. But Michele, they say, was alive enough to tell Romy that it was her brother, Nick, who’d tried to kill them.

“He left us here for dead,” the source says Michelle told Romy.

That would explain why almost instantly it was reported that the stabbings were the work of a family member.

I asked the media spokesman at the LAPD, who said they would not comment on the case.

An anonymous comment on the internet, posted overnight, suggested that Michele Reiner died not in her house but on the way to the hospital. That she may have identified the attacker as her son is the saddest part of this horrible story.

Nick Reiner has been arrested for murder, held without bail, and is said to be on suicide watch.

There’s no word on a funeral, which will almost certainly be private, and take place in the next few days.

The picture used is recent, showing Nick much differently than the ones that circulated in 2016. He’s third from the right.

