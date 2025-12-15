Monday, December 15, 2025
Kennedy Center Still Can’t Sell Tickets to Heavily Touted Christmas Show Just Two Days Away: Grenell’s Waterloo

By Roger Friedman

Tricky Dick Grenell’s Waterloo is at hand. Trump’s lackey, the head of the Kennedy Center, faces trouble in two days. That’s when his big cornerstone show, “Noel: Jesus is Born!” plays the Kennedy Center. The problem is, there are lots of tickets available. Like most Kennedy Center shows this holiday season, the theater is unsold. You can see the charts below. Meantime, Grenell, a groveling Trump sycophant, continues to advocate for violence in Venezuela on the part of the US. His legacy will be an asterisk in history as minor, sniveling villain.

