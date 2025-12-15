Monday, December 15, 2025
“General Hospital” Actor Tony Geary Mourned by Co-Stars Kin Shriner, John Stamos, Genie Francis: “He spoiled me for leading men for the rest of my life”

By Roger Friedman

There’s a lot of sadness today in Hollywood, especially because of the murders of Rob and Michele Reiner.

But added to that is the sudden death of “General Hospital” star Tony Geary, who played Luke Spencer famously for about 40 years.

His co-star and scene partner, Genie Francis, who plays Laura still, wrote on Twitter:

“He spoiled me for leading men for the rest of my life. I am crushed, I will miss him terribly, but I was so lucky to be his partner. Somehow, somewhere, we are connected to each other because I felt him leave last night. Good night sweet prince, good night.”

Francis continued: “This morning I woke up and went into my husband’s arms. In my sleep, my life was flashing before me and I was afraid of death. An hour later, I received a call from Frank Valentini, he told me Tony died. I immediately felt remorse, I hadn’t spoken to him in years, but I felt his life end in my sleep last night, and with it a big part of me, and mine. He was a powerhouse as an actor. Shoulder to shoulder with the greats. No star burned brighter than Tony Geary. He was one of a kind. As an artist, he was filled with a passion for the truth, no matter how blunt, or even a little rude it might be, but always hilariously funny. He was the anti-hero, always so irreverent, but even the most conservative had to smile. Working with him was always exciting. You never knew what might happen.”

Co-star Kin Shriner, who played Luke’s rival Scotty Baldwin, echoed Francis’s sentiments.

“I too was hit with gh dream last night that I tried to explain until I got the call . Tony was saying goodbye to both of us.”

John Stamos got his start on “General Hospital.” He wrote:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and former costar, Tony Geary. Coming on the heels of the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, whom I admired immensely — this feels like a heartbreaking moment for so many of us who grew up watching and learning from these giants of our craft. AP News I was only 19 years old on my first job, General Hospital, and Tony could not have been kinder or more welcoming. At that age, everything feels big. He made it feel safe. I was mesmerized by his acting. I would stay after my scenes were finished just to watch him work — not because I had to, but because I wanted to learn. Watching Tony was like watching someone rewrite the rules in real time. He changed the face of daytime television. And in very real ways, he changed my life. What always stood out to me was how real he was. He never fell into the traps or tricks that can happen when you’re doing the volume needed for an hour show every day. He attacked every character and every script with honesty, intelligence, and fearlessness. There was no autopilot with Tony — ever. He was truly one of a kind. When he showed up for me when I got a star on the Walk of Fame, it meant the world to me. That was Tony. He showed up — quietly and generously. I wrote about him in my book because he is part of my foundation as an actor. He will always be part of my work. The way he committed, the way he listened, the way he elevated everyone around him — I carry that with me still. Thank you, Tony, for your brilliance, your kindness, and for setting the bar so impossibly high. You really stood out. Rest easy, my friend.”

