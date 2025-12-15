Vanity Scare: MAGAzine Features Right Wing Political Children in Utterly Desperate Reach Out to the Right, Hoping for New Readers

Vanity Fair is one pathetic magazine.

In an utterly naked reach out for new readers, the once glittering magazine has done a puff piece on MAGA kids.

Specifically, the children of reviled members of Trump administration.

The valentine includes kids of Ted Cruz, Kristi Noem, RFK Jr, Lee Zeldin, and Howard Lutnick.

There’s not a bit of reporting involved, just wet kisses. No mention of Barron Trump who’s MIA in the world. No talk of the RFK Jr brood’s various issues except to say one of them is “a model in Milan.”

The only nugget of interest:

“In 2022 I slit my wrist and I ended up in an ambulance going to the hospital, and our neighbor filmed it,” Caroline [Cruz, daughter of Ted] says. “The nurses at the hospital violated HIPAA and told the press that I was in there for self-laceration. I just remember I went back to school, all of my friends knew, and everyone started treating me like an outcast.”

Vanity Fair has made a sharp turn to the right, thanks to new editor Mark Guiducci. Should be good for conversation at the next Vanity Fair celebrity parties, which I guess will feature all these kids. What’s next? The kids of Scott Baio, Ted Nugent, and newest MAGA Nicki Minaj?

