Monday, December 15, 2025
CelebrityMedia

Vanity Scare: MAGAzine Features Right Wing Political Children in Utterly Desperate Reach Out to the Right, Hoping for New Readers

By Roger Friedman

Vanity Fair is one pathetic magazine.

In an utterly naked reach out for new readers, the once glittering magazine has done a puff piece on MAGA kids.

Specifically, the children of reviled members of Trump administration.

The valentine includes kids of Ted Cruz, Kristi Noem, RFK Jr, Lee Zeldin, and Howard Lutnick.

There’s not a bit of reporting involved, just wet kisses. No mention of Barron Trump who’s MIA in the world. No talk of the RFK Jr brood’s various issues except to say one of them is “a model in Milan.”

The only nugget of interest:

“In 2022 I slit my wrist and I ended up in an ambulance going to the hospital, and our neighbor filmed it,” Caroline [Cruz, daughter of Ted] says. “The nurses at the hospital violated HIPAA and told the press that I was in there for self-laceration. I just remember I went back to school, all of my friends knew, and everyone started treating me like an outcast.”

Vanity Fair has made a sharp turn to the right, thanks to new editor Mark Guiducci. Should be good for conversation at the next Vanity Fair celebrity parties, which I guess will feature all these kids. What’s next? The kids of Scott Baio, Ted Nugent, and newest MAGA Nicki Minaj?
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/the-children-of-maga-speak-their-minds?utm_source=nl&utm_brand=vf&utm_mailing=VF_VFD_PAID_121525&utm_medium=email&bxid=5c749981fc942d5f0cf95302&cndid=19921344&hasha=e99cc59c79610af30d7b9a5368932bcb&hashc=9a092220edf90891e2f60d75f084ade6301913c5d65ac127010537ffaa70ed0c&utm_campaign=VF_VFD_PAID_121525&utm_term=VYF_Cocktail_Hour_PAID

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

