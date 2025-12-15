Shock: Anthony Geary, Emmy Winning Star of “General Hospital, Dies at 78 — Latest Death of Show’s Veteran Actors

Shock: Emmy winning star of “General Hospital,” Anthony Geary has died at age 78.

Geary, who played Luke Spencer — one half of the famous Luke and Laura — had retired from the show a few years ago. He was living in Amsterdam and was married to his husband of 30 years.

Cause of death is said to have followed scheduled — but unidentified — surgery three days ago.

Only last week, Geary had been filmed by his husband watching an interview with Genie Francis, aka Laura, still om the show and more than a decade younger. She sang his praises.

Geary’s death is the latest in a series of “GH” vets who worked with him beginning in the late 70s. Among them Leslie Charleson, Denise Alexander, and Tristan Rogers, as well as Jackie Zeman. A whole generation of “General Hospital” actors has been wiped out.

It’s hard to imagine how popular Luke and Laura were on the ABC soap in the 80s. Their wedding as the biggest thing that ever happened to daytime TV. Geary came and went from the show, at one point appearing as his identical first cousin just to get away from playing Luke.

Geary won a record breaking 8 Emmy Awards playing Luke Spencer.

His husband, Claudio Gama, told TV Insider: “It was a shock for me and our families and our friends. For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.”

Condolences to his family and legions of fans.