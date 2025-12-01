Iranian Director Jafar Panahi Says He’ll Return to Tehran for Jail Sentence After Oscars

EXCLUSIVE.
Iranian director Jafar Panahi is a brave man. He tells me he will return to Tehran to face his jail sentence for promoting “propaganda” against the state.
Panahi says he’ll go back after Oscars season. His wonderful political film, “It Was Just An Accident,” won Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Film tonight at the Gotham Awards in New York.
