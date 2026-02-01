Sunday, February 1, 2026
Melania Movie Box Office Collapses Over Weekend, Takes $7 Mil Total as Curiosity Wanes for $75 Mil Infomercial

By Roger Friedman
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

As predicted, “Melania” is a bust.

After opening day curiosity brought in $2.9 million, box office collapsed.

The total take was just $7 million, with significant drops Saturday and Sunday.

Amazon MGM’s $75 million budget is out the window and down the tube’s. There’s no audience for a self serving infomercial about a hollow human puppet.

After that initial flush of excitement Saturday morning, reality set in fast. Those Friday night box office numbers came from organized Christian and Republican screenings, and possible ticket sales made online that still led to empty seats.

But even that manipulation could not continue to go on. Drops on Saturday and Sunday of 21% and 20% are not normal, and the total fell a million dollars below the Friday expectation.

“Melania,” made by Brett Ratner, is not a documentary. It doesn’t fulfill the criteria of that genre of filmmaking, and is an insult to all doc filmmakers. It’s merely a vanity project of no particular value except that it keeps Jeff Bezos and his businesses out of trouble with Donald Trump.

The theme music should have been, for Melania Trump, “What a Fool Believes.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

