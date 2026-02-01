Melania Movie Box Office Collapses Over Weekend, Takes $7 Mil Total as Curiosity Wanes for $75 Mil Infomercial

As predicted, “Melania” is a bust.

After opening day curiosity brought in $2.9 million, box office collapsed.

The total take was just $7 million, with significant drops Saturday and Sunday.

Amazon MGM’s $75 million budget is out the window and down the tube’s. There’s no audience for a self serving infomercial about a hollow human puppet.

After that initial flush of excitement Saturday morning, reality set in fast. Those Friday night box office numbers came from organized Christian and Republican screenings, and possible ticket sales made online that still led to empty seats.

But even that manipulation could not continue to go on. Drops on Saturday and Sunday of 21% and 20% are not normal, and the total fell a million dollars below the Friday expectation.

“Melania,” made by Brett Ratner, is not a documentary. It doesn’t fulfill the criteria of that genre of filmmaking, and is an insult to all doc filmmakers. It’s merely a vanity project of no particular value except that it keeps Jeff Bezos and his businesses out of trouble with Donald Trump.

The theme music should have been, for Melania Trump, “What a Fool Believes.”



