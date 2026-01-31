Exclusive: Liza Minnelli Wows at Clive Davis’s Hollywood Dinner, Sings, Reveals Secrets About Scorsese, Kennedy Center

EXCLUSIVE Clive Davis’s big pre-Grammy gala happens tonight, Saturday, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

But Friday, Clive, 93, threw a small, intimate dinner for 150 close friends at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Tony award winner Darren Criss entertained a crowd that included “Succession” actor Brian Cox, famed Motown songwriter Valerie Simpson, Oscar nominated Diane Warren, lifestyle guru Sandra Lee, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, and an A list of record execs and other LA notables including “Laugh In” creator George Schlatter, comedian Jeff Ross, plus Nikki Haskell, Candy Spelling, and Denise Rich.

Missing, of course, was annual guest Don Lemon, who was dealing with his ludicrous arrest earlier in the day.

Brian Cox had a lot to say. I’ll tell you about that later.

But the star attraction was none other than the legendary Liza Minnelli, one of the few winners of an Oscar, Tonys, Emmy, and Grammy Awards. Liza not only took pictures with everyone but appeared center stage and spoke off the top of her head. Then she said, “I guess I should sing something.”

The crowd went wild.

Talk about a standing ovation! Liza’s voice has all of its legacy timbre, and she remains famously charming at all times. Part of the way through her song, Minnelli took a breath for dramatic emphasis. Great pop singer Taylor Dayne instinctively sang the words, which caused Liza to exclaim, “I know the words!”

She sure did. She also told the crowd everything she learned came from French singer Charles Aznavour.

She said, with great emotion and candor, “I ran away from home and went to Broadway because I didn’t want to be just Judy Garland’s daughter.”

I had a couple of nice conversations with Minnelli, who was the center of attention all night. She was accompanied by her doctor, Dr. Lawrence Piro, for what was going to be just a nice social night out. But he asked if she wanted to go to Clive’s party and she responded in the affirmative.

I told Liza one of my favorite parts she played was in Martin Scorsese’s “New York, New York” — especially the famous 12 minute mini musical within that movie called “Happy Endings.” (If you’ve never seen it’s, it’s brilliant.)

Then Liza confided to me something that took me aback. She said, “If you see Marty, tell him he was the great love of life.”

Noted.

The pair were an item when they shot the film in 1977. Liza was also married four different times.

Minnelli also told me exclusively that she would be happy to accept a Kennedy Center honor, even under Donald Trump. “I have everything else,” she said, “but I don’t have that.” Many people expected that under a Kamala Harris presidency, Minnelli would be the obvious next choice.

Liza’s no fan of Trump, but she’s practical. She’s turning 80, has some health issues, and knows she’s the most famous American performer without a KC Honor. Given that Trump will president through 2028, why should she wait?

I agree. Maybe the Kennedy Center’s current regime will wise up and make the offer.

Photo c2026 by Peter Shapiro.

