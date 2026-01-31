Saturday, January 31, 2026
Donate
Music

Mariah Carey Musicares Tribute Hard to Pull Off Since Many of Her Songs Can’t Be Sung: Foo Fighters Do Faux Rock Numbers

By Roger Friedman
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Mariah Carey attends 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Share

The Mariah Carey Musicares tribute was a little tricky last night.

The whole idea of the Person of the Year dinner is to have other stars sing the honoree’s hits.

But most of Mariah’s hits are unsingable, using interpolations or samples, or rip offs of other songs.

For example, no one even attempted to do numbers like “We Belong Together,” “Emotions,” “Fantasy,” or “Touch My Body.”

Even Jermaine Dupri, who produced Mariah’s hit album “The Emancipation of Mimi,” stuck to deejaying.

Teddy Swims was reduced to singing Nilsson’s “Without You,” which Mariah covered in the 90s.

Jennifer Hudson, aka “The Voice,” struggled to make sense of early Mariah hits “Vision of Love,” “My All,” and “Make it Happen” in a medley.

The Foo Fighters sang two fake punk numbers from Mariah’s unreleased rock album.

I’m surprised no one attempted “Love Takes Time” or “One Sweet Day.” Where were BoyzIIMen? AWOL. And Randy Jackson? He’s lost so much weight maybe no one noticed him. Also omitted: Mariah’s cover of the Jackson Five’s “I’ll Be There.”

Most of the guests listed from the red carpet were not famous or even slightly well known. Stevie Wonder came by for a photo op with Gayle King, but then found Higher Ground.

Not like the old days when catalogs by Sting, U2, Paul McCartney, Stevie, Billy Joel, Aretha Franklin, Tom Petty made the night stretch into the after hours!

Musicares is very important to the industry as the money raised helps musicians with financial and health issues.

But also check out the Neil Lasher Music Fund at the Caron Institute. I attended a very powerful breakfast for this new group on Friday at the Peninsula Hotel. They are still in their infancy, but doing more and more for musicians in need. Many former Musicares execs are now involved. Important stuff.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com