Mariah Carey Musicares Tribute Hard to Pull Off Since Many of Her Songs Can’t Be Sung: Foo Fighters Do Faux Rock Numbers

The Mariah Carey Musicares tribute was a little tricky last night.

The whole idea of the Person of the Year dinner is to have other stars sing the honoree’s hits.

But most of Mariah’s hits are unsingable, using interpolations or samples, or rip offs of other songs.

For example, no one even attempted to do numbers like “We Belong Together,” “Emotions,” “Fantasy,” or “Touch My Body.”

Even Jermaine Dupri, who produced Mariah’s hit album “The Emancipation of Mimi,” stuck to deejaying.

Teddy Swims was reduced to singing Nilsson’s “Without You,” which Mariah covered in the 90s.

Jennifer Hudson, aka “The Voice,” struggled to make sense of early Mariah hits “Vision of Love,” “My All,” and “Make it Happen” in a medley.

The Foo Fighters sang two fake punk numbers from Mariah’s unreleased rock album.

I’m surprised no one attempted “Love Takes Time” or “One Sweet Day.” Where were BoyzIIMen? AWOL. And Randy Jackson? He’s lost so much weight maybe no one noticed him. Also omitted: Mariah’s cover of the Jackson Five’s “I’ll Be There.”

Most of the guests listed from the red carpet were not famous or even slightly well known. Stevie Wonder came by for a photo op with Gayle King, but then found Higher Ground.

Not like the old days when catalogs by Sting, U2, Paul McCartney, Stevie, Billy Joel, Aretha Franklin, Tom Petty made the night stretch into the after hours!

Musicares is very important to the industry as the money raised helps musicians with financial and health issues.

But also check out the Neil Lasher Music Fund at the Caron Institute. I attended a very powerful breakfast for this new group on Friday at the Peninsula Hotel. They are still in their infancy, but doing more and more for musicians in need. Many former Musicares execs are now involved. Important stuff.