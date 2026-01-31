Saturday, January 31, 2026
“Melania” Infomercial Opens Strong with Old, White Audience in Southern, Red States, Afternoon Showings

By Roger Friedman
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

“Melania” is a hit.

That is if you’re a white senior citizen who goes to discount showings in the afternoon.

The Friday take was $2.9 million. The most popular locations were Boca Raton, Florida, and other locations in the Deep South.

The showings that drew audiences were all between noon and 5pm. Even in Boca, the screenings today after 6pm trail off, as they do everywhere else.

Meantime, the critics score on Rotten Tomatoes is now a very rotten 6%.

The LOL reviews are on Rotten Tomatoes audience score, where clearly anonymous postings from Republicans who probably haven’t even seen the movie have driven that faux number to 99%. Those people aren’t fooling anyone.

It’s unclear how many people have purchased the “Melania” popcorn bucket. I know mine arrives today and will be implemented for waste control.

The Trump is calling “Melania” the biggest opening for a documentary in 10 years. But it’s not a documentary, it’s faith-based $75 million infomercial. Actual documentary filmmakers, even Christian ones, are laughing at that description.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

