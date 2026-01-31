“Melania” Infomercial Opens Strong with Old, White Audience in Southern, Red States, Afternoon Showings

“Melania” is a hit.

That is if you’re a white senior citizen who goes to discount showings in the afternoon.

The Friday take was $2.9 million. The most popular locations were Boca Raton, Florida, and other locations in the Deep South.

The showings that drew audiences were all between noon and 5pm. Even in Boca, the screenings today after 6pm trail off, as they do everywhere else.

Meantime, the critics score on Rotten Tomatoes is now a very rotten 6%.

The LOL reviews are on Rotten Tomatoes audience score, where clearly anonymous postings from Republicans who probably haven’t even seen the movie have driven that faux number to 99%. Those people aren’t fooling anyone.

It’s unclear how many people have purchased the “Melania” popcorn bucket. I know mine arrives today and will be implemented for waste control.

The Trump is calling “Melania” the biggest opening for a documentary in 10 years. But it’s not a documentary, it’s faith-based $75 million infomercial. Actual documentary filmmakers, even Christian ones, are laughing at that description.