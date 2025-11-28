Friday, November 28, 2025
Singer Ed Sheeran Is Buying Up Movie Memorabilia Like Crazy Including An Actual C3PO from the Final “Star Wars” Trilogy (Video)

By Roger Friedman

You might wonder what singer Ed Sheeran has been doing with his millions of dollars earned from tours and record sales.

He tells Jimmy Fallon he’s been buying up movie memorabilia like crazy.

He actually owns the C3PO that was used in the final “Star Wars” trilogy.

He’s also bought up everything from “Batman and Robin,” his favorite “Batman” movie.

Sheeran owns the famous knife from “GoodFellas,” as well.

He doesn’t tell Jimmy what he’s going to do with all this stuff. But let’s hope he leaves it to the Smithsonian or to the new George Lucas museum in Hollywood.

