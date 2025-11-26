Tragic: Jackson Browne’s Model-Actor Son, Ethan Browne, 52, Found Dead in Los Angeles, Mother Died of Overdose When He Was 3

This is sad beyond belief.

Ethan Browne, 52, son of superstar singer songwriter Jackson Browne, has died in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, Jackson wrote: “It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away. We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

What makes this even more terrible is that Ethan Browne’s mother, Phyllis, committed suicide in 1976, three years after he was born. She overdosed on pills at age 30. Jackson wrote his hit song, “Here Come Those Tears Again,” with Phyllis’s mother.

Ethan was a model and actor who appeared in “Hackers” (1995) and “Raising Helen” (2004), as well as a 2002 episode of The WB’s “Birds of Prey.” He was also a DJ who founded the label Spinside Records.

Jackson Browne has another son Ryan, 43, from his marriage to Lynne Sweeney.