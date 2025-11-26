Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Louis CK Claims NY Times Best Seller for First Novel, But It’s Number 1,007 on Amazon and Not On USA Today Best Sellers

By Roger Friedman
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (6907546aw) Louis CK 10th Anniversary of Stand Up for Heroes, presented by the New York Comedy Festival & Bob Woodruff Foundation, Inside, Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 01 Nov 2016

Louis CK says his first novel, “Ingram,” is number 14 on this Sunday’s New York Times best seller list.

He’s right. It’s there. But ‘why’ is a mystery. That’s because “Ingram is number 1,007 on amazon.com’s best seller list.

“Ingram” is not even in the top 150 on USA Today’s best seller list.

How could a book so low on amazon and USA Today be a NY Times best seller? Makes no sense.

It’s possible the Times is counting sales at Louis CK’s comedy shows, or from direct marketing to fans.

On amazon there are 98 customer reviews which are 98% positive.

In the real world, however, “Ingram” is not a success with reviewers.

The title of the actual review in Texas Monthly is: “Louis C.K.’s New Texas Novel Isn’t Just Bad—It’s Not Even Texan.” They also said: it’s a “baffling imitation of Faulkner by way of Cormac McCarthy.”

Slate.com says: Louis C.K.’s Debut Novel Is a Mess: Ingram is the disgraced comedian’s first literary foray. Unfortunately, it reads like one.

On theblaze.com, the reviewer wrote:
“Louis CK’s ‘Ingram’: Skilled comic spews self-indulgent self-abuse”

There are no reviews from Publishers Weekly or Kirkus Reviews, which are standard for most new releases. The NY Times has not reviewed “Ingram” in either the daily paper or in the Book Review. Neither have most traditional outlets.

What is really going on here?

Stay tuned…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

