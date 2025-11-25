Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Jimmy Cliff and Johnny Nash Are Not Interchangeable Reggae Stars: “The Harder They Come” is the Famous Song by Newly Deceased Singer

By Roger Friedman

David Muir made a big mistake last night on ABC World News.

I see a lot of other people have, too.

Jimmy Cliff, who just died, was famous for “The Harder They Come” and “Many Rivers to Cross.”

He sang a cover version of Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now.”

These are not interchangeable reggae artists. But now Cliff’s cover of “I Can See Clearly Now” is number 2 on iTunes outpacing his own songs.

“The Harder They Come” is not only anthem, it was the title of a 1972 movie starring Cliff. The song and the movie were a big deal at the time, and the song has hung on as a classic.

“Many Rivers to Cross” preceded it in 1969, and the following year came “You Can Get It If You Really Want.”

Let’s give credit to Jimmy Cliff, no offense to Johnny Nash.

Someone tell the Daily Beast that Jimmy Cliff was NOT the music icon behind “I Can See Clearly Now.”

Oy vey.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

