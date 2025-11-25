Jimmy Cliff and Johnny Nash Are Not Interchangeable Reggae Stars: “The Harder They Come” is the Famous Song by Newly Deceased Singer

David Muir made a big mistake last night on ABC World News.

I see a lot of other people have, too.

Jimmy Cliff, who just died, was famous for “The Harder They Come” and “Many Rivers to Cross.”

He sang a cover version of Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now.”

These are not interchangeable reggae artists. But now Cliff’s cover of “I Can See Clearly Now” is number 2 on iTunes outpacing his own songs.

“The Harder They Come” is not only anthem, it was the title of a 1972 movie starring Cliff. The song and the movie were a big deal at the time, and the song has hung on as a classic.

“Many Rivers to Cross” preceded it in 1969, and the following year came “You Can Get It If You Really Want.”

Let’s give credit to Jimmy Cliff, no offense to Johnny Nash.

Someone tell the Daily Beast that Jimmy Cliff was NOT the music icon behind “I Can See Clearly Now.”

Oy vey.