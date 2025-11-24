Monday, November 24, 2025
Television

Hulu Renews Kim Kardashian Legal Drama Even Thought It Has the Worst Reviews Ever and Audiences Don’t Like It

By Roger Friedman

“All’s Fair” in TV negotiations.

Hulu has renewed the Kim Kardashian legal drama “All’s Fair” for a second season.

This is despite the show having a 3% critics rating and only a 66% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Talk about rotten. Something stinks about this renewal. No one likes this show despite it turning up in the Hulu top 10 every week.

It sounds like “All’s Fair” got its renewal because Hulu airs the incredibly stupid Kardashian family show.

Really — if only 66% of the audience likes it, why would you bring back an expensive soap opera that absolutely every blogger and reviewer thinks is trash?

Let’s wait and see if all the A list actresses, like Glenn Close and Naomi Watts, return for a second season. It pays their bills, but they may not feel it’s worth being bashed again. Or Hulu may not want to ante up for their services.

Poor Hulu. Coming to the end of high praised fare like “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building,” this is what they’ve invested in.

