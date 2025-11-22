NY Stars Come Out For Oscar Buzzed Drama “Hamnet” Including Leads Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Joe Alwyn, Director Chloe Zhao

“Hamnet” has finally landed in New York.

Chloe Zhao’s remarkable movie starring Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and brothers Noah and Jacobi Jupe, had a New York premiere Friday night at the Whitby Hotel.

Lots of NY luminaries were involved including Griffin Dunne, Susan Sarandon, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Samantha Bee, Heidi Gardner, Jemima Kirke, Evan Peters, Lee Pace, singer Maggie Rogers, director Mira Nair (mother of our new mayor), and more.

“Hamnet” tells the story of William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes (pronounced Ahn-yez) dealing with the death of their son as the playwright is staging “Hamlet” at the Globe Theater in London. The movie is on track for a dozen or so Oscar nominations. Buckley is considered the lead candidate in all awards races.

Zhao has already won the Oscar for Best Picture and Director for “Nomadland,” a movie that still resonates as a piece of art achievement. Zhao directed Frances McDormand to her third Oscar win.

“Hamnet” is notable in that it features brothers Noah Jupe, performing “Hamlet” on stage, and his little brother Jacobi, as the couple’s golden child who captivates every movie audience.

This is a four star film, certainly, throughout. But I guarantee you the last half hour will leave you in a puddle. Some of the most spectacular stuff anyone has ever seen.

“Hamnet” opens in limited release November 26th and goes wide on December 12th.