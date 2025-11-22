Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Outta Here: MAGA Flag Waver Will Resign January 5th After Falling Out with Her (Tor)mentor Donald Trump

MTG is going AWOL. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican MAGA Congresswoman from rural Georgia, is quitting Congress.

After a wild couple of weeks that saw her falling out with her buddy Donald Trump, MTG is outta here.

She posted a video (Below) and a statement. What happened? It’s like she suddenly woke up one day and realized Trump was a liar and despot. Then she didn’t know how to handle it. She started screaming for help and no one came to her aid. Did Trump force her out? Her eventual book will a blockbuster, that’s for sure.

So goodbye to Jewish space lasers, and the weather being controlled. We don’t know what we got til it’s gone, as Joni Mitchell once sang.

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025