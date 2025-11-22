Saturday, November 22, 2025
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Outta Here: MAGA Flag Waver Will Resign January 5th After Falling Out with Her (Tor)mentor Donald Trump

By Roger Friedman

MTG is going AWOL. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican MAGA Congresswoman from rural Georgia, is quitting Congress.

After a wild couple of weeks that saw her falling out with her buddy Donald Trump, MTG is outta here.

She posted a video (Below) and a statement. What happened? It’s like she suddenly woke up one day and realized Trump was a liar and despot. Then she didn’t know how to handle it. She started screaming for help and no one came to her aid. Did Trump force her out? Her eventual book will a blockbuster, that’s for sure.

So goodbye to Jewish space lasers, and the weather being controlled. We don’t know what we got til it’s gone, as Joni Mitchell once sang.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

