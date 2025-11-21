Friday, November 21, 2025
Box Office Boffo for “Wicked For Good” As Part 2 Casts Spell with $30.8 Mil Previews, Could Hit $200 Mil Weekend Despite So-So Reviews

By Roger Friedman

“Wicked For Good” did good last night.

The Universal blockbuster scored $30.8 million in previews. It could reach a $200 million weekend.

This is despite so-so reviews. Fans don’t care. They want to see this movie!

Universal’s endless marketing campaign has worked beautifully. What seemed like “too much” to regular people was just enough for fans champing at the bit to see part 2 of last year’s extravaganza.

And that’s not all. The soundtrack album is number 1 on iTunes. Four of the tracks are on the iTunes singles chart. The soundtrack for the first film is number 11. The album from the TV special is in the top 20. The original “Wicked” is number 2 on home video.

We need “Wicked For Good” in theaters. But while you’re there, take a look at some of the other titles playing. This is movie season!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

