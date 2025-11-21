Box Office Boffo for “Wicked For Good” As Part 2 Casts Spell with $30.8 Mil Previews, Could Hit $200 Mil Weekend Despite So-So Reviews

“Wicked For Good” did good last night.

The Universal blockbuster scored $30.8 million in previews. It could reach a $200 million weekend.

This is despite so-so reviews. Fans don’t care. They want to see this movie!

Universal’s endless marketing campaign has worked beautifully. What seemed like “too much” to regular people was just enough for fans champing at the bit to see part 2 of last year’s extravaganza.

And that’s not all. The soundtrack album is number 1 on iTunes. Four of the tracks are on the iTunes singles chart. The soundtrack for the first film is number 11. The album from the TV special is in the top 20. The original “Wicked” is number 2 on home video.

We need “Wicked For Good” in theaters. But while you’re there, take a look at some of the other titles playing. This is movie season!