Kennedy Center’s Big “Christ is Born!” Show, Hastily Announced by Trump Stooge Richard Grenell, Not Selling Tickets (Exclusive)

Poor Richard Grenell.

He’s driven the Kennedy Center into the ground.

A stooge for Donald Trump, Grenell has seen Kennedy Center ticket sales plummet all year as he’s erased anything interesting from the schedule. Former audience members have left as the Trump era of pandering to the Christian right has unfurled.

But now even the Christians are going. After I wrote that Grenell never fulfilled his promise last winter of a big “Christ is Born” pageant, he had to schedule something overnight.

Hastily, Grenell announced such a show — just one night — of a lame touring show called “Noel: Jesus is Born!”

Grenell made it seem like this was the Second Coming. But so far, no one is coming. Tonight’s seat map reveals an entirely open house. I doubt Trump or any of his goons will show up. If they do, the KenCen will have to eat those tickets.

And Grenell will eat his words on Twitter from yesterday. He wrote: “Last February, the @nytimes mocked our stated goal to bring Christ back to Christmas. Today, the Kennedy Center’s December programming is celebrating Christ’s birth and the Christmas Season all month long.”

PS Hanukkah? Kwanzaa? They don’t exist anymore thanks to Grenell.