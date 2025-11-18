Vanity Fair to Leading Ladies: “Drop Dead,” Magazine Features Only Guys On Cover of Hollywood Issue, No Women

Vanity Fair makes it plan to Hollywood’s leading ladies on the cover of its new Hollywood issue.

Fuhgeddaboutit!

The magazine has gone GQ with only men on the cover.

No women allowed.

The cover was put together by yes, Olivia Nuzzi, the new west coast editor, and author of the book “American Canto,” excerpted in the issue. Nuzzi is an expert on men. She had some kind of affair with Robert Kennedy Jr while writing a profile of him for New York Magazine last year.

Did she get close to any of these guys? Digitally, as she would say?

They include Andrew Garfield, Glen Powell, Michael B. Jordan, Lakeith Stanfield, Jeremy Allen White, Riz Ahmed, ASAP Rocky, Paul Mescal, Jonathan Bailey, and Austin Butler are depicted doing manly things like being pirates and castaways.

Three different covers, all men, men, men as they sing on “Three and a Half Men.”

They’re called “The People’s Princes.” The tag is “Let’s hear it for the boys.”

Did the men not notice women were missing from the pictures?

Maybe Vanity Fair will surprise us later with seven female stars for the year. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jesse Buckley, Margaret Qualley, Chase Infiniti, and so on, not to mention Teyana Taylor, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, or a half dozen other names.

No Zendaya? No Sydney Sweeney? No Sydney Sweeney?

But aren’t they telling us there are no female stars? Seems like it. The women are insignificant. And certainly “older” women like Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, et al.

Are we surprised?