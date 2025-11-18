Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Vanity Fair to Leading Ladies: “Drop Dead,” Magazine Features Only Guys On Cover of Hollywood Issue, No Women

By Roger Friedman

Share

Vanity Fair makes it plan to Hollywood’s leading ladies on the cover of its new Hollywood issue.

Fuhgeddaboutit!

The magazine has gone GQ with only men on the cover.

No women allowed.

The cover was put together by yes, Olivia Nuzzi, the new west coast editor, and author of the book “American Canto,” excerpted in the issue. Nuzzi is an expert on men. She had some kind of affair with Robert Kennedy Jr while writing a profile of him for New York Magazine last year.

Did she get close to any of these guys? Digitally, as she would say?

They include Andrew Garfield, Glen Powell, Michael B. Jordan, Lakeith Stanfield, Jeremy Allen White, Riz Ahmed, ASAP Rocky, Paul Mescal, Jonathan Bailey, and Austin Butler are depicted doing manly things like being pirates and castaways.

Three different covers, all men, men, men as they sing on “Three and a Half Men.”

They’re called “The People’s Princes.” The tag is “Let’s hear it for the boys.”

Did the men not notice women were missing from the pictures?

Maybe Vanity Fair will surprise us later with seven female stars for the year. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jesse Buckley, Margaret Qualley, Chase Infiniti, and so on, not to mention Teyana Taylor, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, or a half dozen other names.

No Zendaya? No Sydney Sweeney? No Sydney Sweeney? 

But aren’t they telling us there are no female stars? Seems like it. The women are insignificant. And certainly “older” women like Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, et al.

Are we surprised?

Here’s Our Fake Cover of Vanity Fair with Only the Star Hollywood Actresses of the Year: “Let’s Hear it for the Women!”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com