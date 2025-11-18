Here’s Our Fake Cover of Vanity Fair with Only the Star Hollywood Actresses of the Year: “Let’s Hear it for the Women!”

That wasn’t so hard, was it?

I used artificial intelligence to make a Vanity Fair Hollywood issue cover including only female stars of 2025.

I used artificial intelligence since Vanity Fair obviously used artificial intelligence — the real meaning of artificial — to create their new cover of just men.

How about all the ladies and more in videos and inside photo shoots? They could be posing in swim suits, acting like scullery maids, in a kitchen making Thanksgiving dinner?

You see, you can be the editor of Vanity Fair, too!