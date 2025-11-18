Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Here’s Our Fake Cover of Vanity Fair with Only the Star Hollywood Actresses of the Year: “Let’s Hear it for the Women!”

By Roger Friedman

Share

That wasn’t so hard, was it?

I used artificial intelligence to make a Vanity Fair Hollywood issue cover including only female stars of 2025.

I used artificial intelligence since Vanity Fair obviously used artificial intelligence — the real meaning of artificial — to create their new cover of just men.

How about all the ladies and more in videos and inside photo shoots? They could be posing in swim suits, acting like scullery maids, in a kitchen making Thanksgiving dinner?

You see, you can be the editor of Vanity Fair, too!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com