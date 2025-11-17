Dolly Parton Misses Honorary Oscar Ceremony But Sends Video, Lily Tomlin Gives Hilarious Tribute, Jane Fonda Also MIA (Watch)

Dolly Parton did not make the trip to Hollywood last night to accept her Governor’s Award/Lifetime Oscar from the Motion Picture Academy.

The beloved star and philanthropist sent a video instead. She’s been having health issues even though she’s also been promoting her new book on Instagram via a bunch of short videos.

Dolly sent her “9 to 5” co-star Lily Tomlin to accept the award. Where was Jane Fonda, the third part of the “9 to 5” trio? Also missing.

Here are the videos. Congrats, Dolly! Feel better!