Timothee Chalamet — Oscar Hopeful — Stages Droll Send Up of Zoom Marketing Meeting to Discuss Plan for “Marty Supreme” (Watch Video)

The marketing campaign for “Marty Supreme” is going to be a lot different than what we’re used to.

Star Timothee Chalamet — in the mix for Best Actor at all awards shows — has posted a hilarious video to Instagram.

It’s a parody of a marketing meeting between the star and his team. At first you’re not sure if it’s real or a send up. But then it clearly is satire, and deftly done.

I’m told that Chalamet wrote the piece and cast it with actors and directed it himself.

Chalamet turns 30 next month. He’s the youngest actor vying for awards this year and represents a new generation. I’ll bet the “Marty Supreme” campaigns are going change our whole perspective.

My favorite moments — Chalamet introducing the word “fruitionalize” and suggesting someone could “gain a new arm intellectually.”

Timothee has seen enough of Hollywood in the last decade to realize how ridiculous of all this is. He wants “Marty Supreme” marketed like “Barbie,” which he says was yellow. He instructs the team to paint Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower orange, like Marty’s ping pong balls in the movie. The best part are the team members agreeing with everything he says.

And you thought “The Studio” was funny!